Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama speaks during a press conference in Londonderry, Northern Ireland on September 11, 2017. Photo: Reuters
Next Dalai Lama could come from India, exiled spiritual leader says as he warns that successor chosen by China won’t be trusted
- Beijing has said its leaders have the right to approve the Dalai Lama’s successor, as a legacy inherited from China’s emperors
- Many Tibetans, however, suspect any Chinese role as a ploy to exert influence on the community
