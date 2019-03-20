Chinese researcher He Jiankui rocked the scientific community with his announcement that he helped make the world’s first gene-edited babies. Photo: Sam Tsang/SCMP
Gene editing for human reproduction is ‘irresponsible’, says panel assembled by the World Health Organisation after Chinese researcher He Jiankui revealed his experiment
- The experts also called for the UN health agency to create a database of scientists working on gene editing
- Last year, Chinese researcher He Jiankui rocked the scientific community with his announcement that he helped make the world’s first gene-edited babies
Chinese athletes who competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil. China will be genetically testing its athletes prior to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Can you pick athletes by their genes? Ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, China thinks so
- China is testing its athletes’ genes in preparation for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
- So where is the science when it comes to sports and genetic testing?
