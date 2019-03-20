Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese researcher He Jiankui rocked the scientific community with his announcement that he helped make the world’s first gene-edited babies. Photo: Sam Tsang/SCMP
China

Gene editing for human reproduction is ‘irresponsible’, says panel assembled by the World Health Organisation after Chinese researcher He Jiankui revealed his experiment

  • The experts also called for the UN health agency to create a database of scientists working on gene editing
  • Last year, Chinese researcher He Jiankui rocked the scientific community with his announcement that he helped make the world’s first gene-edited babies
Topic |   China science
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:53am, 20 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:12am, 20 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese researcher He Jiankui rocked the scientific community with his announcement that he helped make the world’s first gene-edited babies. Photo: Sam Tsang/SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese athletes who competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil. China will be genetically testing its athletes prior to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Other Sport

Can you pick athletes by their genes? Ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics, China thinks so

  • China is testing its athletes’ genes in preparation for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
  • So where is the science when it comes to sports and genetic testing?
Topic |   Health & Fitness
Patrick Blennerhassett

Patrick Blennerhassett  

Published: 8:03am, 12 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:33am, 12 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese athletes who competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil. China will be genetically testing its athletes prior to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.