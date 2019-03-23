Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the China Development Forum in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Apple boss Tim Cook urges China to keep opening up its economy
- Technology giant’s CEO tells forum in Beijing that opening up is ‘essential’ for China to reach its full potential and for the global economy to thrive
- ‘The fire burns higher if more people bring wood to it’, Cook says, repeating words once used by Chinese President Xi Jinping
Topic | Apple
Apple CEO Tim Cook attends the China Development Forum in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Reuters