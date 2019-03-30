Channels

Aerial view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge taken shortly before it opened. Photo: Winson Wong
China

Trucks aren’t using Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge because rules are unclear, says Kerry Logistics chief George Yeo

  • Sea crossing was touted as major part of China’s Greater Bay Area plan but commercial use remains low
  • Logistics company boss says complexity of using bridge means firms are unsure whether it is cost effective to do so
Topic |   Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma  

Published: 8:30am, 30 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:41am, 30 Mar, 2019

Aerial view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge taken shortly before it opened. Photo: Winson Wong
The chairman of Hong Kong-listed Target Insurance said the need for three car insurance policies to use the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge was stupid and expensive. Photo: Nora Tam
Banking & Finance

Ping An says artificial intelligence can address car insurance issues arising from three policies on Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge

  • The gap in mandatory motor insurance requirement is so huge that it is impossible for the governments of Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Macau to find a solution to unify their requirements in the near term
  • Drivers need three different insurance policies when using the bridge
Topic |   Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Published: 5:11pm, 17 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:59pm, 17 Mar, 2019

The chairman of Hong Kong-listed Target Insurance said the need for three car insurance policies to use the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge was stupid and expensive. Photo: Nora Tam
