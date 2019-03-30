Aerial view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge taken shortly before it opened. Photo: Winson Wong
Trucks aren’t using Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge because rules are unclear, says Kerry Logistics chief George Yeo
- Sea crossing was touted as major part of China’s Greater Bay Area plan but commercial use remains low
- Logistics company boss says complexity of using bridge means firms are unsure whether it is cost effective to do so
Topic | Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
Aerial view of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge taken shortly before it opened. Photo: Winson Wong
The chairman of Hong Kong-listed Target Insurance said the need for three car insurance policies to use the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge was stupid and expensive. Photo: Nora Tam
Ping An says artificial intelligence can address car insurance issues arising from three policies on Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
- The gap in mandatory motor insurance requirement is so huge that it is impossible for the governments of Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Macau to find a solution to unify their requirements in the near term
- Drivers need three different insurance policies when using the bridge
Topic | Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
The chairman of Hong Kong-listed Target Insurance said the need for three car insurance policies to use the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge was stupid and expensive. Photo: Nora Tam