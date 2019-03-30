The exhibit space at the Smithsonian’s Sackler Gallery in Washington. Photo: Wendy Wu.
Amid US-China tensions, Washington gallery exhibit highlighting Chinese empresses’ lives serves as cultural bridge
- ‘Empresses of China’s Forbidden City, 1644-1912’, organised by American and Chinese curators, is on view at the Smithsonian’s Sackler Gallery through June 23
- The exhibition offers a rare look at Qing dynasty objects including clothing, jewellery, paintings, furnishings and imperial portraits.
Topic | US-China relations
The exhibit space at the Smithsonian’s Sackler Gallery in Washington. Photo: Wendy Wu.