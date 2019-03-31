Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The fast-growing services sector accounts for more than half of China’s economy and has helped buffer the impact of slowing manufacturing. Photo: Bloomberg
China

China’s services activity quickens in March - official PMI

  • The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 54.8 in March, well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 10:21am, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:21am, 31 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

The fast-growing services sector accounts for more than half of China’s economy and has helped buffer the impact of slowing manufacturing. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.