The fast-growing services sector accounts for more than half of China’s economy and has helped buffer the impact of slowing manufacturing. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s services activity quickens in March - official PMI
- The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 54.8 in March, well above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction
Topic | China economy
