Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An environmental services company in eastern China has stopped sending its sanitation workers alerts via smart bracelet if they don’t keep moving. Other monitoring via the devices is continuing. Photo: Thecover.cn
China

Chinese workers freed from Big Brother style monitoring after public stink

  • Company bows to pressure one day after its policy of using smart bracelets to keep track of idle workers is revealed
  • Cleaners will no longer be sent alerts if they don’t move enough on the job
Topic |   Social media
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 2:00pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 2:00pm, 5 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

An environmental services company in eastern China has stopped sending its sanitation workers alerts via smart bracelet if they don’t keep moving. Other monitoring via the devices is continuing. Photo: Thecover.cn
READ FULL ARTICLE
Digital Life

Big Brother is smartwatching you: China's workers monitored by wearable tech

Nanjing city cleaners are tracked by GPS and warned about long breaks

Topic |   Surveillance
Masha Borak

Masha Borak  

Published: 10:06pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:48pm, 5 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.