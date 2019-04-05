An environmental services company in eastern China has stopped sending its sanitation workers alerts via smart bracelet if they don’t keep moving. Other monitoring via the devices is continuing. Photo: Thecover.cn
Chinese workers freed from Big Brother style monitoring after public stink
- Company bows to pressure one day after its policy of using smart bracelets to keep track of idle workers is revealed
- Cleaners will no longer be sent alerts if they don’t move enough on the job
Topic | Social media
Topic | Surveillance