More than 100 wells dug by a local government in northern China have been abandoned and covered over because they failed to produce any water. Photo: Weibo
China

Decade on from failed Chinese well-digging project, poor farmers wait for water

  • Poverty busting project in northern China was meant to increase cultivation of green vegetables
  • Instead, more than 100 inadequate wells have been abandoned
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 6:40pm, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:40pm, 5 Apr, 2019


A resident of Minzhen village in Hebei province, northern China inspects the “milky” water emerging from an irrigation well which environmental experts have declared is harmless. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese villagers assured their ‘milky’ water is fine but doubts remain

  • Experts report high levels of calcium carbonate and suggest regular cleaning of affected well
  • Suspicion continues that neighbouring glass factory may be to blame
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 4:19pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:19pm, 2 Apr, 2019


