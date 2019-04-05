More than 100 wells dug by a local government in northern China have been abandoned and covered over because they failed to produce any water. Photo: Weibo
Decade on from failed Chinese well-digging project, poor farmers wait for water
- Poverty busting project in northern China was meant to increase cultivation of green vegetables
- Instead, more than 100 inadequate wells have been abandoned
Topic | China Society
More than 100 wells dug by a local government in northern China have been abandoned and covered over because they failed to produce any water. Photo: Weibo
A resident of Minzhen village in Hebei province, northern China inspects the “milky” water emerging from an irrigation well which environmental experts have declared is harmless. Photo: Weibo
Chinese villagers assured their ‘milky’ water is fine but doubts remain
- Experts report high levels of calcium carbonate and suggest regular cleaning of affected well
- Suspicion continues that neighbouring glass factory may be to blame
Topic | China Society
A resident of Minzhen village in Hebei province, northern China inspects the “milky” water emerging from an irrigation well which environmental experts have declared is harmless. Photo: Weibo