The FAA is putting together an international team of experts to review the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX after two fatal crashes. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

China’s aviation regulator asked to join FAA safety review of Boeing 737 MAX

  • Civil Aviation Administration of China has not decided whether to take up invitation to be part of task force looking into automated flight control system, according to state media
Topic |   Boeing
SCMP

SCMP  

Published: 8:50pm, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:50pm, 6 Apr, 2019

The FAA is putting together an international team of experts to review the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX after two fatal crashes. Photo: EPA-EFE
A Boeing 737 MAX 8 aeroplane sits on the assembly line in Renton, Washington, on March 27. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Boeing cuts production of troubled 737 MAX by 20 per cent, to focus on fixing software linked to crashes

  • Starting in mid-April, Boeing will cut production of the 737 MAX to 42 planes per month
Topic |   Boeing
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:10am, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:08pm, 6 Apr, 2019

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 aeroplane sits on the assembly line in Renton, Washington, on March 27. Photo: AP
