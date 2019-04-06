The FAA is putting together an international team of experts to review the safety of the Boeing 737 MAX after two fatal crashes. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s aviation regulator asked to join FAA safety review of Boeing 737 MAX
- Civil Aviation Administration of China has not decided whether to take up invitation to be part of task force looking into automated flight control system, according to state media
A Boeing 737 MAX 8 aeroplane sits on the assembly line in Renton, Washington, on March 27. Photo: AP
Boeing cuts production of troubled 737 MAX by 20 per cent, to focus on fixing software linked to crashes
- Starting in mid-April, Boeing will cut production of the 737 MAX to 42 planes per month
