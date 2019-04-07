Household debt, which includes mortgage loans and credit cards, accounts for 52 per cent of China’s gross domestic product. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s new credit rating system will even monitor people’s utility bill payments
- System developed by central bank to help government better control debt likely to be introduced soon, state media says
- But prevalence of shadow banking means official databases can only know part of the story, analyst says
Topic | China economy
China wants to create 11 million new jobs this year to cap the surveyed urban unemployment rate at around 5.5 per cent and registered unemployment rate within 4.5 per cent. Photo: AFP
China’s middle class stress over debt payments as unemployment hits two-year high
- China’s unemployment rate jumped to 5.3 per cent in January and February from 4.9 per cent in December, the highest level in two years
- Household debt, which includes mortgage and credit cards, now makes up 52 per cent of China’s gross domestic product
