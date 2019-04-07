Chinese forex reserves rose by nearly US$9 billion in March to US$3.099 trillion. Photo: Reuters
China’s foreign exchange reserves hit seven-month high of almost US$3.1 trillion in March
- Monthly increase of nearly US$9 billion far higher than analysts’ forecasts
- With economy set to maintain reasonable growth and improved flexibility in yuan exchange rate, forex reserves will remain stable, regulator says
Topic | China economy
Chinese forex reserves rose by nearly US$9 billion in March to US$3.099 trillion. Photo: Reuters