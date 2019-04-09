Channels

SCMP
A passenger carrying a dog leaves a bus in Changsha, Hunan province, as the driver puts his hands to his face after a row over the animal. Photo: News163.com
China

Chinese pet owner questioned by police after bus driver is assaulted in argument over dog

  • Travellers help driver after fists fly when passenger is told to take his dog and get off
  • Bus company say they will support employee as he recovers from neck injury
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 1:21pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:21pm, 9 Apr, 2019


The 64-year-old victim was taken to Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung. Photo: Felix Wong
Transport

Hong Kong minibus driver arrested after accident in Kwai Chung leaves 64-year-old man unconscious

  • Incident occurs outside Lau Yiu Estate in Kwai Chung shortly before 8am on Wednesday
  • The 64-year-old man rushed unconscious to Princess Margaret Hospital where he remains in a critical condition
Topic |   Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Clifford Lo

Clifford Lo  

Published: 2:53pm, 3 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:55pm, 3 Apr, 2019


