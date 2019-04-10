Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaking on Tuesday at the end of the annual EU-China summit, this year held in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: AFP
As China-EU summit ends, Premier Li Keqiang vows reforms: ‘When we say it, we have got to do it’
- China and the European Union try to smooth over differences at annual meeting amid increased trade tensions
- The two sides draft a joint statement, despite earlier suggestions EU leaders might walk away from talks
Topic | China-EU relations
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaking on Tuesday at the end of the annual EU-China summit, this year held in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: AFP
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has arrived in Brussels for the annual EU-China meeting. Photo: Reuters
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang braces for EU meeting as Brexit takes up Brussels’ attention
- European leaders, emboldened by Trump’s trade war, look for leverage on trade and investment opportunities
- Hours before annual EU-China meeting, they are forced to focus on emergency Brexit talks
Topic | European Union
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has arrived in Brussels for the annual EU-China meeting. Photo: Reuters