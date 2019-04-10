Channels

An “auspicious” mobile phone number has sold for more than US$50,000 at an online auction in China. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Lucky’ phone number sells for US$50,000 in China but it’s not a record

  • Online auction attracts fierce competition, sending value rocketing in first minutes of bidding
  • ‘Auspicious’ numbers are popular in China because they sound like words which signify good fortune
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 4:39pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:39pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Paper Chanel handbags for sale at a shop in Sai Ying Pun for Ching Ming festival. Photo: Felix Wong
Ching Ming festival: virtual grave sweeping and four other quirky stories

  • One funeral firm allows users to build elaborate online shrines for their deceased relatives complete with embellishments like candles and flowers
  • Burning paper offerings of luxury items is a traditional activity, but why were people avoiding LV in 2013?
Kylie Knott

Kylie Knott  

Published: 11:15am, 5 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:15am, 5 Apr, 2019

