An “auspicious” mobile phone number has sold for more than US$50,000 at an online auction in China. Photo: Shutterstock
‘Lucky’ phone number sells for US$50,000 in China but it’s not a record
- Online auction attracts fierce competition, sending value rocketing in first minutes of bidding
- ‘Auspicious’ numbers are popular in China because they sound like words which signify good fortune
Topic | Alibaba
Paper Chanel handbags for sale at a shop in Sai Ying Pun for Ching Ming festival. Photo: Felix Wong
Ching Ming festival: virtual grave sweeping and four other quirky stories
- One funeral firm allows users to build elaborate online shrines for their deceased relatives complete with embellishments like candles and flowers
- Burning paper offerings of luxury items is a traditional activity, but why were people avoiding LV in 2013?
Topic | Hong Kong culture
