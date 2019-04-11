Michael Rohana leaves the federal courthouse in Philadelphia on April 2. Photo: The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP
Mistrial for US man who snapped off thumb of Chinese terracotta warrior at Philadelphia museum
- The man was attending a Christmas-themed ugly jumper party at the museum in December 2017 when he entered a closed exhibit of Chinese terracotta warrior statues
- His lawyer argued that the ‘charges were made for art thieves’ but he was just ‘a drunk kid’
Topic | United States
