Steven Mnuchin. Photo: Bloomberg
US, China agree to establish trade deal enforcement offices, says US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
- Mnuchin says that a call with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Tuesday night was productive and discussions would be resumed on Thursday
Topic | US-China trade war
Steven Mnuchin. Photo: Bloomberg
Under Chinese law, foreign cloud companies operating in the country are required to license their technology to local partners. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China trade deal: Beijing has spoken to Apple, Microsoft about concession on cloud computing, sources say
- Chinese officials said to have held meeting with representatives of US tech firms to discuss possible change to cybersecurity law introduced in 2017
- Move could scrap requirement for foreign companies operating in China to license their technology to local partners
Topic | US-China relations
Under Chinese law, foreign cloud companies operating in the country are required to license their technology to local partners. Photo: Shutterstock