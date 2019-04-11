Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Steven Mnuchin. Photo: Bloomberg
China

US, China agree to establish trade deal enforcement offices, says US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

  • Mnuchin says that a call with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Tuesday night was productive and discussions would be resumed on Thursday
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:25am, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:25am, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Steven Mnuchin. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Under Chinese law, foreign cloud companies operating in the country are required to license their technology to local partners. Photo: Shutterstock
Diplomacy

US-China trade deal: Beijing has spoken to Apple, Microsoft about concession on cloud computing, sources say

  • Chinese officials said to have held meeting with representatives of US tech firms to discuss possible change to cybersecurity law introduced in 2017
  • Move could scrap requirement for foreign companies operating in China to license their technology to local partners
Topic |   US-China relations
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 9:11pm, 10 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:23pm, 10 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Under Chinese law, foreign cloud companies operating in the country are required to license their technology to local partners. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.