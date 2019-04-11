A pig is seen on a farm at a village in Changtu county, Liaoning province, in January. Photo: Reuters
Pork group scraps big trade event over African swine fever fears
- The group said it would cancel its annual trade show in Des Moines, Iowa, to avoid the risk of the disease spreading to the US pig population
The industry’s dismal outlook is most likely to push prices higher and trigger inflationary pressure for pork, a Chinese staple, in the world’s largest pork market. Photo: AFP
Shandong’s pig stocks dropping as deadly African swine fever hits China’s pork supply, drives up prices
- Live pig stocks in February fell by 23.2 per cent against the same month last year and 18.8 per cent from July in one of China’s largest pig farming hubs
- As of last week, a total of 114 cases of African swine fever have been reported across China since August, resulting in the cull of over 950,000 pigs
