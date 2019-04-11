Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A pig is seen on a farm at a village in Changtu county, Liaoning province, in January. Photo: Reuters
China

Pork group scraps big trade event over African swine fever fears

  • The group said it would cancel its annual trade show in Des Moines, Iowa, to avoid the risk of the disease spreading to the US pig population
Topic |   Food and agriculture
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Published: 4:28am, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 4:56am, 11 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

A pig is seen on a farm at a village in Changtu county, Liaoning province, in January. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The industry’s dismal outlook is most likely to push prices higher and trigger inflationary pressure for pork, a Chinese staple, in the world’s largest pork market. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Shandong’s pig stocks dropping as deadly African swine fever hits China’s pork supply, drives up prices

  • Live pig stocks in February fell by 23.2 per cent against the same month last year and 18.8 per cent from July in one of China’s largest pig farming hubs
  • As of last week, a total of 114 cases of African swine fever have been reported across China since August, resulting in the cull of over 950,000 pigs
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Published: 7:00am, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 28 Mar, 2019

TOP PICKS

The industry’s dismal outlook is most likely to push prices higher and trigger inflationary pressure for pork, a Chinese staple, in the world’s largest pork market. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.