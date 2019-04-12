Channels

Search and rescue teams are looking for dredging workers swept away by flash flooding in Shenzhen, southern China on Thursday night. Photo: Weibo.
China

Four dead, seven missing in Shenzhen flash flood

  • Search and rescue operations are under way for lost dredging workers
  • Torrential downpour leads to sudden flooding
Topic |   China Society
Linda Lew

Linda Lew  

Published: 11:16am, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 11:16am, 12 Apr, 2019

Search and rescue teams are looking for dredging workers swept away by flash flooding in Shenzhen, southern China on Thursday night. Photo: Weibo.
Firefighters tackle a fire in Sichuan’s Mianning county. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Six people killed by fires as Ching Ming Festival sees spike in burnt offerings at family tombs

  • Emergency services record over 3,000 fires across the country over tomb sweeping weekend, but number of deaths falls compared with previous year
  • Major fires still burning include reignited blaze in Sichuan mountains that claimed the lives of 31 people last week
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 6:15pm, 8 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:54pm, 9 Apr, 2019

Firefighters tackle a fire in Sichuan’s Mianning county. Photo: Xinhua
