Search and rescue teams are looking for dredging workers swept away by flash flooding in Shenzhen, southern China on Thursday night. Photo: Weibo.
Four dead, seven missing in Shenzhen flash flood
- Search and rescue operations are under way for lost dredging workers
- Torrential downpour leads to sudden flooding
Topic | China Society
Firefighters tackle a fire in Sichuan’s Mianning county. Photo: Xinhua
Six people killed by fires as Ching Ming Festival sees spike in burnt offerings at family tombs
- Emergency services record over 3,000 fires across the country over tomb sweeping weekend, but number of deaths falls compared with previous year
- Major fires still burning include reignited blaze in Sichuan mountains that claimed the lives of 31 people last week
