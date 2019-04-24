Channels

A Space X Falcon 9 rocket carrying the AsiaSat 8 satellite lifts off in August 2014. Photo: AP
China

China using US-made satellites to boost its police and military power and quash protests in Tibet and Xinjiang, report says

  • Beijing’s Ministry of State Security said to have used equipment to deal with anti-government protests by minorities in Tibet and Xinjiang
  • Satellite also provided communications services to China’s military as it built permanent installations on contested islands and reefs in South China Sea
Topic |   US-China relations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:52am, 24 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:13am, 24 Apr, 2019

A Long March 2D rocket carries satellites into orbit from a launch centre in northwest China in December. Photo: Xinhua
Science

How China’s scavenger satellites are being used to develop AI weapons, drones and robots

  • Chinese scientists have been testing the technology since 2008, according to declassified document
  • Small probes can latch onto targets such as dead spacecraft in near-Earth orbit – and in a military scenario could stay attached to avoid being tracked
Topic |   China science
Stephen Chen

Stephen Chen  

Published: 6:00am, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:00am, 23 Apr, 2019

A Long March 2D rocket carries satellites into orbit from a launch centre in northwest China in December. Photo: Xinhua
