A Space X Falcon 9 rocket carrying the AsiaSat 8 satellite lifts off in August 2014. Photo: AP
China using US-made satellites to boost its police and military power and quash protests in Tibet and Xinjiang, report says
- Beijing’s Ministry of State Security said to have used equipment to deal with anti-government protests by minorities in Tibet and Xinjiang
- Satellite also provided communications services to China’s military as it built permanent installations on contested islands and reefs in South China Sea
Topic | US-China relations
A Long March 2D rocket carries satellites into orbit from a launch centre in northwest China in December. Photo: Xinhua
How China’s scavenger satellites are being used to develop AI weapons, drones and robots
- Chinese scientists have been testing the technology since 2008, according to declassified document
- Small probes can latch onto targets such as dead spacecraft in near-Earth orbit – and in a military scenario could stay attached to avoid being tracked
Topic | China science
