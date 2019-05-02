A picture released on Wednesday showing the opening of the Baishiya Karst Cave, where a 160,000 year-old fossil jawbone was discovered. Photo: Dongju Zhang/Lanzhou University via Reuters
An ancient Sherpa relative? 160,000-year-old jawbone found in Tibetan cave sheds light on Denisovans, who survived extreme conditions
- Denisovans lived at extremely high altitude and, through interbreeding, may have passed on gene adaptations for this lifestyle to modern-day Sherpas
- Comprising a powerful jaw and unusually large teeth, the fossil suggests they would have looked something like the most primitive of the Neanderthals
A handout illustration issued on Thursday shows a Simbakubwa kutokaafrika. Photo: Nairobi National Museum/EPA-EFE
Heavier than a polar bear, head the size of a rhino’s: fossil from new meat-eating giant mammal found in Kenya museum drawer
- Named Simbakubwa kutokaafrika, or ‘big lion from Africa’, the colossal carnivore is not related to cats but comes from extinct group known as hyaenodonts
- The 22-million-year-old fossils were found nearly 40 years ago, but had not been identified
