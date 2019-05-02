Channels

A picture released on Wednesday showing the opening of the Baishiya Karst Cave, where a 160,000 year-old fossil jawbone was discovered. Photo: Dongju Zhang/Lanzhou University via Reuters
China

An ancient Sherpa relative? 160,000-year-old jawbone found in Tibetan cave sheds light on Denisovans, who survived extreme conditions

  • Denisovans lived at extremely high altitude and, through interbreeding, may have passed on gene adaptations for this lifestyle to modern-day Sherpas
  • Comprising a powerful jaw and unusually large teeth, the fossil suggests they would have looked something like the most primitive of the Neanderthals
Topic |   Science
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 4:25am, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 4:25am, 2 May, 2019

A picture released on Wednesday showing the opening of the Baishiya Karst Cave, where a 160,000 year-old fossil jawbone was discovered. Photo: Dongju Zhang/Lanzhou University via Reuters
A handout illustration issued on Thursday shows a Simbakubwa kutokaafrika. Photo: Nairobi National Museum/EPA-EFE
Africa

Heavier than a polar bear, head the size of a rhino’s: fossil from new meat-eating giant mammal found in Kenya museum drawer

  • Named Simbakubwa kutokaafrika, or ‘big lion from Africa’, the colossal carnivore is not related to cats but comes from extinct group known as hyaenodonts
  • The 22-million-year-old fossils were found nearly 40 years ago, but had not been identified
Topic |   Science
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 5:57am, 19 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:55pm, 19 Apr, 2019

A handout illustration issued on Thursday shows a Simbakubwa kutokaafrika. Photo: Nairobi National Museum/EPA-EFE
