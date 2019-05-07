Channels

A Luckin Coffee store in Beijing, China in February. Photo: Reuters
China

Starbucks’ Chinese rival Luckin Coffee seeks to raise up to US$586.5 million in US initial public offering

  • Luckin Coffee currently operates 2,370 stores and plans to open 2,500 more this year as it tries to displace Starbucks as China’s largest coffee chain
  • The company intends to list on Nasdaq under the symbol ‘LK’
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:03am, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 5:03am, 7 May, 2019

A Luckin Coffee store in Beijing, China in February. Photo: Reuters
Starbucks, the biggest coffee chain in China, is regarded as status symbol by many Chinese.
Luckin Coffee hopes to win over the mass market with low prices and fast delivery.
More than 90% of Luckin's outlets are pick-up stores with limited seating.
Business

Luckin Coffee files for IPO, vows to overtake Starbucks in China store numbers

Viola Zhou

Viola Zhou  

Published: 6:40pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:00am, 24 Apr, 2019

Starbucks, the biggest coffee chain in China, is regarded as status symbol by many Chinese.
Luckin Coffee hopes to win over the mass market with low prices and fast delivery.
More than 90% of Luckin's outlets are pick-up stores with limited seating.
