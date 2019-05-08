Channels

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China

Dow falls 500 points over fears of escalating US-China trade war

  • Near 1.40pm, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.0 per cent at 25,901.59
  • Pullback suggests some investors fear latest back-and-forth between Trump and Beijing could pose serious obstacle to deal
Topic |   Stocks
Agence France-Presse

Published: 2:27am, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 2:27am, 8 May, 2019

After a day of stock market convulsions as China digested news of Donald Trump’s latest trade threat, state media gave the leadership’s response. Picture: Xinhua
Diplomacy

‘Do not even think about it’: Beijing refuses to give in to Trump’s latest threat on trade tariffs

  • Defiant China says effect of increased tariffs would be ‘manageable and foreseeable’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Kinling Lo

Published: 1:47pm, 7 May, 2019

Updated: 11:26pm, 7 May, 2019

After a day of stock market convulsions as China digested news of Donald Trump’s latest trade threat, state media gave the leadership’s response. Picture: Xinhua
