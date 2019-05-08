Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ian Young
Ian Young
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

The Hongcouver by Ian Young

Is she their prisoner or their boss? Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s private jailers act like bodyguards, obstructing and photographing journalists

  • Guards from Lions Gate Risk Management act as Meng Wanzhou’s jailers in Vancouver, but their actions raise questions about where their loyalties lie
  • In one incident, guards drove an SUV towards journalists in their car to block them from following Meng
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Published: 3:27am, 8 May, 2019

Updated: 4:19am, 8 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou leaves BC Supreme Court after a court appearance for her extradition hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in March. The US is seeking the extradition of Meng since she was detained in December 2018 on charges that Huawei had tried to steal US technology and had lied about its relationship with an Iranian subsidiary. Photo: EPA-EFE
United States & Canada

Canada pressures US to help resolve dispute with China over arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou

  • In a sign of increasing frustration at what it sees as a lacklustre US response, Ottawa might withhold cooperation on major issues
  • China has upped the pressure on Canada in recent weeks over the arrest of Meng
Topic |   Canada
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 12:52am, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 9:35pm, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou leaves BC Supreme Court after a court appearance for her extradition hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, in March. The US is seeking the extradition of Meng since she was detained in December 2018 on charges that Huawei had tried to steal US technology and had lied about its relationship with an Iranian subsidiary. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.