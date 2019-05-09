A screen grab showing Peter Humphrey in the 2014 CCTV broadcast. Photo: CCTV
British watchdog Ofcom investigates China Central Television for airing ‘forced confession’ by GlaxoSmithKline investigator Peter Humphrey
- Briton says footage broadcast by CCTV via international subsidiary China Global Television Network prejudiced subsequent trial against him
- Humphrey and his wife, Yu Yingzeng, were sentenced in China in 2014 for illegally obtaining and selling Chinese citizens’ private records
Topic | Britain
A screen grab showing Peter Humphrey in the 2014 CCTV broadcast. Photo: CCTV