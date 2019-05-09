US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint news conference with Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt at the Foreign Office in London on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Mike Pompeo takes aim at China during London visit, warning Britain over 5G security and belt and road plan
- US secretary of state says Beijing aims to ‘divide Western alliances through bits and bytes, not bullets and bombs’
- In wake of leak on limited role for Huawei in UK network, Pompeo warns of risk to intelligence sharing between US and Britain
Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou leaves for court in Vancouver, Canada, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Lawyers for Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou blast ‘unlawful’ arrest and ‘corrosive’ remarks by Donald Trump as they say US extradition case should be thrown out
- Meng was arrested in Canada at US request on suspicion of defrauding bankers by falsely depicting Huawei’s alleged operations in Iran, breaching US sanctions
- Her lawyers say that she was deprived of her Canadian Charter rights and that Trump’s remarks on the case have made a trial impossible
