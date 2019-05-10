The cast of 'The Good Fight', from left to right: Cush Jumbo, Christine Baranski and Rose Leslie. Photo: CBS
US drama The Good Fight tried to mock Chinese state censorship. It got censored by its studio, CBS
- Show’s creators threatened to quit, eventually replacing section with eight-second place-holder that read ‘CBS has censored this content’
- Segment involved China’s 2014 ban on ‘The Good Wife’ and US studios removing content from international releases to avoid upsetting Chinese censors.
Chinese stock markets tumbled on Monday after US President Donald Trump said on Twitter the US would increase tariffs on Chinese goods. Photo: EPA
‘Is it fake news?’: China censors Trump’s US$200 billion tariff tweets
- Mainstream and social media silent on US president’s unexpected reaction to trade talks between China and US moving ‘too slowly’
