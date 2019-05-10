Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The cast of 'The Good Fight', from left to right: Cush Jumbo, Christine Baranski and Rose Leslie. Photo: CBS
China

US drama The Good Fight tried to mock Chinese state censorship. It got censored by its studio, CBS

  • Show’s creators threatened to quit, eventually replacing section with eight-second place-holder that read ‘CBS has censored this content’
  • Segment involved China’s 2014 ban on ‘The Good Wife’ and US studios removing content from international releases to avoid upsetting Chinese censors.
Topic |   Fame and celebrity
The Guardian

The Guardian  

Published: 2:35am, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 3:36am, 10 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

The cast of 'The Good Fight', from left to right: Cush Jumbo, Christine Baranski and Rose Leslie. Photo: CBS
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese stock markets tumbled on Monday after US President Donald Trump said on Twitter the US would increase tariffs on Chinese goods. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

‘Is it fake news?’: China censors Trump’s US$200 billion tariff tweets

  • Mainstream and social media silent on US president’s unexpected reaction to trade talks between China and US moving ‘too slowly’
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Kinling Lo  

Cissy Zhou  

He Huifeng  

Published: 5:29pm, 6 May, 2019

Updated: 6:06pm, 6 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese stock markets tumbled on Monday after US President Donald Trump said on Twitter the US would increase tariffs on Chinese goods. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.