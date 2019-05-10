An old American car passes Havana’s Chinese neighbourhood in April. Photo: AFP
A Chinatown without Chinese? Descendants of migrants dream of return to glory days for Havana’s ‘Yellow City’
- With Havana celebrating its 500th anniversary, Cuban authorities have committed to restoring many areas, including Chinatown
- Island has only 121 fully Chinese residents, a far cry from the days of the Cantonese influx in the 19th century
Topic | Chinese overseas
An old American car passes Havana’s Chinese neighbourhood in April. Photo: AFP