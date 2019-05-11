US State Department security engineer Mark Lenzi speaks in Boston on Friday. Photo: AP
US diplomat Mark Lenzi, who suffered mysterious injury while stationed in China, pledges to donate brain to science
- Security engineer, who believes he was attacked with an energy weapon, was among those evacuated last year from US Consulate in Guangzhou
- He and his wife heard strange noises in their apartment in 2017, later developing symptoms consistent with concussion
Topic | United States
US State Department security engineer Mark Lenzi speaks in Boston on Friday. Photo: AP