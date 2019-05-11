A Huawei logo at the Shanghai auto show in April. Photo: Reuters
In bid to disqualify Huawei lawyer, US says James Cole’s prior work at Justice Department poses ‘irresolvable conflict of interest’
- Prosecutors concerned he could use ‘confidential factual information’ obtained in earlier role to advance Chinese firm’s defence strategy
- Cole served as deputy attorney general, the department’s No 2 official, between 2011 and 2015
A picture shows the Huawei logo and signage at their main UK offices in Reading, west of London, on April 29, 2019. Photo: AFP
US firm accuses Huawei of enlisting professor to obtain its tech as tensions mount between China and US
- Huawei’s gear has been largely shut out of the United States since 2012 over security concerns the technology could be used for espionage
