A Huawei logo at the Shanghai auto show in April. Photo: Reuters
China

In bid to disqualify Huawei lawyer, US says James Cole’s prior work at Justice Department poses ‘irresolvable conflict of interest’

  • Prosecutors concerned he could use ‘confidential factual information’ obtained in earlier role to advance Chinese firm’s defence strategy
  • Cole served as deputy attorney general, the department’s No 2 official, between 2011 and 2015
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 7:23am, 11 May, 2019

Updated: 7:23am, 11 May, 2019

A picture shows the Huawei logo and signage at their main UK offices in Reading, west of London, on April 29, 2019. Photo: AFP
Big Tech

US firm accuses Huawei of enlisting professor to obtain its tech as tensions mount between China and US

  • Huawei’s gear has been largely shut out of the United States since 2012 over security concerns the technology could be used for espionage
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:14pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 10:19pm, 10 May, 2019

