Grace Meng, who does not want her face shown, looks at her mobile phone in the lobby of a hotel in Lyon, France, in October. Photo: AP
‘I would have been killed’: France grants asylum to Grace Meng, wife of ex-Interpol chief Meng Hongwei, who is detained in China
- Lawyers argue she would be in danger in China after criticising authorities for the handling of her husband’s case
- She and their two young sons were granted refugee status last week
China’s top prosecutor says Meng Hongwei is accused of taking huge bribes and will face trial in Tianjin. Photo: AP
Chinese ex-Interpol president Meng Hongwei to face trial in Tianjin
- Official accused of taking ‘huge amounts of bribes’, Supreme People’s Procuratorate says on conclusion of its investigation
- Case passed to the Tianjin No 1 Intermediate People’s Court where Meng will stand trial
