Grace Meng, who does not want her face shown, looks at her mobile phone in the lobby of a hotel in Lyon, France, in October. Photo: AP
China

‘I would have been killed’: France grants asylum to Grace Meng, wife of ex-Interpol chief Meng Hongwei, who is detained in China

  • Lawyers argue she would be in danger in China after criticising authorities for the handling of her husband’s case
  • She and their two young sons were granted refugee status last week
Topic |   Interpol
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:21am, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 2:00am, 14 May, 2019

China’s top prosecutor says Meng Hongwei is accused of taking huge bribes and will face trial in Tianjin. Photo: AP
Politics

Chinese ex-Interpol president Meng Hongwei to face trial in Tianjin

  • Official accused of taking ‘huge amounts of bribes’, Supreme People’s Procuratorate says on conclusion of its investigation
  • Case passed to the Tianjin No 1 Intermediate People’s Court where Meng will stand trial
Topic |   Meng Hongwei
Matt Ho

Matt Ho  

Published: 4:08pm, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 9:19pm, 10 May, 2019

China’s top prosecutor says Meng Hongwei is accused of taking huge bribes and will face trial in Tianjin. Photo: AP
