US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks at a conference in California in April. Photo: Bloomberg
China

Six Chinese tech firms banned from exporting sensitive US goods, with fears they may have supported Iran’s military

  • US Commerce Department says four companies attempted to procure goods that would have supported Iran’s weapons of mass destruction and military programmes
  • Two other firms banned for taking part in export of controlled technology later supplied to organisations affiliated with People’s Liberation Army
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:15am, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 3:43am, 14 May, 2019

Stocks tumbled on Monday morning, extending last week’s sell-off. Photo: Reuters
Politics

US$1 trillion wiped out of global markets after China announces retaliatory tariffs on 5,000 US products following Donald Trump’s trade war escalation

  • US tech bellwethers were among the hardest-hit stocks, with Apple and Tesla both dropping more than 5 per cent
  • Market sell-off resumed after China said it would impose 25 per cent duties on a portion of US$60 billion worth of US goods starting on June 1
Topic |   US-China trade war
Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent

Jodi Xu Klein, US correspondent  

Published: 9:24pm, 13 May, 2019

Updated: 3:37am, 14 May, 2019

