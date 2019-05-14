US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross speaks at a conference in California in April. Photo: Bloomberg
Six Chinese tech firms banned from exporting sensitive US goods, with fears they may have supported Iran’s military
- US Commerce Department says four companies attempted to procure goods that would have supported Iran’s weapons of mass destruction and military programmes
- Two other firms banned for taking part in export of controlled technology later supplied to organisations affiliated with People’s Liberation Army
Topic | US-China trade war
Stocks tumbled on Monday morning, extending last week’s sell-off. Photo: Reuters
US$1 trillion wiped out of global markets after China announces retaliatory tariffs on 5,000 US products following Donald Trump’s trade war escalation
- US tech bellwethers were among the hardest-hit stocks, with Apple and Tesla both dropping more than 5 per cent
- Market sell-off resumed after China said it would impose 25 per cent duties on a portion of US$60 billion worth of US goods starting on June 1
