The Grindr app is seen on a mobile phone in a photo illustration taken in Shanghai in March. Photo: Reuters
Grindr’s Chinese owner Beijing Kunlun Tech must sell gay dating app by 2020 over US national security fears
- Firm reaches agreement with US officials prohibiting it from accessing information about Grindr users and requiring sale of app before June 30 neat year
- Grindr also will not be able to transmit any sensitive information to entities based in China
Topic | China technology
