A cargo ship is seen at a port in Shandong In December 2018. Photo: AFP
Ships carrying tonnes of US soy, pork and cotton are still on their way to China – but will purchases be honoured as trade war escalates?
- At least 10 vessels are in transit, with experts saying sales could be cancelled amid flaring tensions
- 7.4 million tonnes of US soy, 468,000 tonnes of corn, 103,000 tonnes of pork and 704,000 bales of cotton have been sold but not yet delivered
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
US President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office on Monday. Photo: AP
Donald Trump says he hasn’t made a decision on whether to subject all Chinese imports to US tariffs
- Trump commented shortly before his trade office issued more details about potential new duties
- The US president also confirmed that he would meet his counterpart, Xi Jinping, during the G20 meetings in Japan at the end of June
