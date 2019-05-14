Channels

A cargo ship is seen at a port in Shandong In December 2018. Photo: AFP
China

Ships carrying tonnes of US soy, pork and cotton are still on their way to China – but will purchases be honoured as trade war escalates?

  • At least 10 vessels are in transit, with experts saying sales could be cancelled amid flaring tensions
  • 7.4 million tonnes of US soy, 468,000 tonnes of corn, 103,000 tonnes of pork and 704,000 bales of cotton have been sold but not yet delivered
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 6:52am, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 6:56am, 14 May, 2019

A cargo ship is seen at a port in Shandong In December 2018. Photo: AFP
US President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office on Monday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump says he hasn’t made a decision on whether to subject all Chinese imports to US tariffs

  • Trump commented shortly before his trade office issued more details about potential new duties
  • The US president also confirmed that he would meet his counterpart, Xi Jinping, during the G20 meetings in Japan at the end of June
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Published: 3:49am, 14 May, 2019

Updated: 6:41am, 14 May, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office on Monday. Photo: AP
