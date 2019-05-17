Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a news conference in Ottawa in March. Photo: Bloomberg
Justin Trudeau vows to stand up to Beijing over ‘unacceptable’ arrest of two Canadians accused of spying in China
- Chinese government ‘not following same kind of rules’ most democracies follow, Canadian prime minister says
- Detention of former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor thought to be in retaliation for arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
Chinese court sentences Canadian drug trafficker to death six years after his trial
- Individual named as Fan Wei is second Canadian sentenced to death for drug offences this year after Dalian court passed judgment on Robert Schellenberg
- American believed to be Mark Swidan is given suspended death penalty and sentenced to life in jail along with four unidentified Mexicans
