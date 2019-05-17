Channels

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the annual meeting of the Association of German Businesswomen in Berlin on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

‘Europe must maintain own course’: Germany distances itself from US blacklisting of Huawei while Netherlands investigates possible spying

  • Powerful BDI (Federation of German Industries) group says Europe ‘must not be dragged into trade dispute’ between China and US
  • Dutch intelligence services look into potential ‘back door’ allowing access to customer data on major networks
Topic |   Huawei
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 2:37am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 3:51am, 17 May, 2019

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the annual meeting of the Association of German Businesswomen in Berlin on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Huawei logo at Viva Tech in Paris on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China

China’s Huawei vows to challenge blacklisting by US, warning that decision ‘will do significant harm’ to American companies

  • Telecoms giant says move by US Commerce Department will ‘affect tens of thousands of American jobs’
  • Blacklist order will go into effect on Friday, according to US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 1:05am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 1:58am, 17 May, 2019

The Huawei logo at Viva Tech in Paris on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
