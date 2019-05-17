German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during the annual meeting of the Association of German Businesswomen in Berlin on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Europe must maintain own course’: Germany distances itself from US blacklisting of Huawei while Netherlands investigates possible spying
- Powerful BDI (Federation of German Industries) group says Europe ‘must not be dragged into trade dispute’ between China and US
- Dutch intelligence services look into potential ‘back door’ allowing access to customer data on major networks
Topic | Huawei
The Huawei logo at Viva Tech in Paris on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
China’s Huawei vows to challenge blacklisting by US, warning that decision ‘will do significant harm’ to American companies
- Telecoms giant says move by US Commerce Department will ‘affect tens of thousands of American jobs’
- Blacklist order will go into effect on Friday, according to US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
Topic | Huawei
