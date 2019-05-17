Architect I.M. Pei in the Napoleon courtyard of the Louvre museum in Paris in June 2006. Photo: AFP
Legendary Chinese-born US architect I.M. Pei dies at age 102
- The man behind the controversial renovation of the Louvre Museum in Paris died overnight, his son Chien Chung Pei said
- Ieoh Ming Pei, the son of a banker in China, left his homeland for the US in 1935, later becoming famous for his modern designs and high-profile projects
Topic | Architecture and design
