Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Architect I.M. Pei in the Napoleon courtyard of the Louvre museum in Paris in June 2006. Photo: AFP
China

Legendary Chinese-born US architect I.M. Pei dies at age 102

  • The man behind the controversial renovation of the Louvre Museum in Paris died overnight, his son Chien Chung Pei said
  • Ieoh Ming Pei, the son of a banker in China, left his homeland for the US in 1935, later becoming famous for his modern designs and high-profile projects
Topic |   Architecture and design
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:44am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 6:44am, 17 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Architect I.M. Pei in the Napoleon courtyard of the Louvre museum in Paris in June 2006. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.