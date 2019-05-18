Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A group of pigs from Cher Pork Farms in Iowa in August. Photo: Reuters
China

Piggy-go-round: Canadian pork exports to China soar thanks to swine flu fears and Beijing’s tariffs on US hogs

  • Canada importing pork from US and shipping its own produce to China, which has turned to overseas markets because of deadly pig disease
  • China received 33,456 tonnes of Canadian pork in March, compared with 18,628 tonnes a year earlier
Topic |   Food and agriculture
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 3:55am, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 3:55am, 18 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

A group of pigs from Cher Pork Farms in Iowa in August. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Beef and pork stalls out of stock at Hong Kong’s Kowloon City Market on 15 May 2019 as they have been out of supplies due to African swine fever case. Hong Kong gets most of its food supplies from mainland China. Photo: SCMP / Felix Wong
Commodities

China scrapped import shipment of American pork in the biggest cancellation in more than a year as US-China trade war escalated

  • Prior to the trade war, China and Hong Kong combined were the second largest export market for US pork
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 10:44am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 10:44am, 17 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Beef and pork stalls out of stock at Hong Kong’s Kowloon City Market on 15 May 2019 as they have been out of supplies due to African swine fever case. Hong Kong gets most of its food supplies from mainland China. Photo: SCMP / Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.