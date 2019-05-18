Kevin Mallory in a photo from his LinkedIn profile. On the right, FBI agents can be seen raiding his home near Washington in 2017. Photo: LinkedIn/Fox News
‘My object is to be paid’: ex-CIA officer Kevin Mallory jailed 20 years for spying for China in exchange for US$25,000
- Mallory was convicted for providing classified information to Chinese handlers, with prosecutors arguing he sought to expose human CIA assets
- His scheme began to unravel when he was caught at with US$16,500 in unreported cash after returning to US from Shanghai
Kevin Mallory in a photo from his LinkedIn profile. On the right, FBI agents can be seen raiding his home near Washington in 2017. Photo: LinkedIn/Fox News
