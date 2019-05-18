Channels

Kevin Mallory in a photo from his LinkedIn profile. On the right, FBI agents can be seen raiding his home near Washington in 2017. Photo: LinkedIn/Fox News
China

‘My object is to be paid’: ex-CIA officer Kevin Mallory jailed 20 years for spying for China in exchange for US$25,000

  • Mallory was convicted for providing classified information to Chinese handlers, with prosecutors arguing he sought to expose human CIA assets
  • His scheme began to unravel when he was caught at with US$16,500 in unreported cash after returning to US from Shanghai
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 4:46am, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 5:24am, 18 May, 2019

Kevin Mallory in a photo from his LinkedIn profile. On the right, FBI agents can be seen raiding his home near Washington in 2017. Photo: LinkedIn/Fox News
Jerry Chun Shing Lee is one of three former intelligence officers accused of spying for China in the past two years. Photo: Handout
United States & Canada

Hong Kong resident Jerry Chun Shing Lee, an ex-CIA officer, pleads guilty to spying for China

  • Lee admits he conspired to spy for China and unlawfully retained classified information
  • Lee faces a maximum sentence of life in prison; plea deal may limit the time to 21 years
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Published: 7:21am, 2 May, 2019

Updated: 9:12pm, 2 May, 2019

Jerry Chun Shing Lee is one of three former intelligence officers accused of spying for China in the past two years. Photo: Handout
