The Huawei logo on display near the company’s research and development centre in Dongguan in December. Photo: AP
US may scale back restrictions on China’s Huawei after putting it on trade blacklist
- US Commerce Department may issue temporary licence to give companies and people with Huawei equipment time to maintain reliability of networks
- The possible general licence would not apply to new transactions and would last for 90 days
Huawei’s chip unit says it prepared years ago for doomsday scenario of US tech ban
- Huawei chip unit HiSilicon said it anticipated US may cut off access to advanced components and technology
- Backup plan should ensure continuity of supply for most of Huawei’s products, HiSilicon president says in memo
