Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said the company would be “fine” even if it cannot buy chips from US suppliers. Photo: AFP
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei says US curbs will slow growth ‘only slightly’
- Zhengfei criticises restrictions saying company has not violated the law
- Company will not accept monitoring as ZTE has
Topic | Huawei
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei said the company would be “fine” even if it cannot buy chips from US suppliers. Photo: AFP
The Trump administration has added Huawei and 70 of its affiliates to its list of firms deemed threats to US national security. Photo: EPA
Trump’s Huawei ‘ban’ gives Asian tech firms 70 billion reasons to worry
- The US move has sent Huawei’s suppliers scrambling to see how they will be affected, particularly those who rely on it as their main customer
- More than half of the company’s core global suppliers are from Asia, and many see their shares tumble after the announcement
Topic | Huawei
The Trump administration has added Huawei and 70 of its affiliates to its list of firms deemed threats to US national security. Photo: EPA