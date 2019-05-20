Channels

US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has asked the Commerce Department to conduct a “top-to-bottom review” after CRRC, one of the world’s largest train makers, won a design contest for new subway cars. Photo: AP
China

US Senator Charles Schumer wants ‘top-to-bottom review’ of Chinese train maker CRRC that won design contest for New York City subway cars

  • New York senator fears state-owned CRRC could potentially expose US rail system to cyberespionage and sabotage
  • CRRC has already been awarded contracts in recent years for new subway cars in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia
Topic |   US-China trade war
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 2:42am, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 2:42am, 20 May, 2019

The Trump administration has added Huawei and 70 of its affiliates to its list of firms deemed threats to US national security. Photo: EPA
Economics

Trump’s Huawei ‘ban’ gives Asian tech firms 70 billion reasons to worry

  • The US move has sent Huawei’s suppliers scrambling to see how they will be affected, particularly those who rely on it as their main customer
  • More than half of the company’s core global suppliers are from Asia, and many see their shares tumble after the announcement
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

John Power  

Meaghan Tobin  

Published: 8:45am, 18 May, 2019

Updated: 2:37am, 19 May, 2019

The Trump administration has added Huawei and 70 of its affiliates to its list of firms deemed threats to US national security. Photo: EPA
