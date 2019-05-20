US Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has asked the Commerce Department to conduct a “top-to-bottom review” after CRRC, one of the world’s largest train makers, won a design contest for new subway cars. Photo: AP
US Senator Charles Schumer wants ‘top-to-bottom review’ of Chinese train maker CRRC that won design contest for New York City subway cars
- New York senator fears state-owned CRRC could potentially expose US rail system to cyberespionage and sabotage
- CRRC has already been awarded contracts in recent years for new subway cars in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia
Topic | US-China trade war
The Trump administration has added Huawei and 70 of its affiliates to its list of firms deemed threats to US national security. Photo: EPA
Trump’s Huawei ‘ban’ gives Asian tech firms 70 billion reasons to worry
- The US move has sent Huawei’s suppliers scrambling to see how they will be affected, particularly those who rely on it as their main customer
- More than half of the company’s core global suppliers are from Asia, and many see their shares tumble after the announcement
Topic | Huawei
