Google has reportedly suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware and software products except those covered by open source licenses. Photo: EPA-EFE
Google suspends some business with Huawei in wake of Trump trade blacklist – source
- Huawei will immediately lose access to updates to the Android operating system except those available through an open source license
- Next version of its smartphones outside China will also lose access to popular applications and services
Lenovo posted fourth-quarter profit that missed analysts' estimates as it struggles to revive the Motorola smartphone brand and the personal computer market continues to slide. Photo: AFP
Lenovo denies rumour it has stopped supplying Huawei
- Online posting that Lenovo had suspended supplies to Huawei went viral
- Some internet users questioned Lenovo’s patriotism
