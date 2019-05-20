Channels

Google has reportedly suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware and software products except those covered by open source licenses. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

Google suspends some business with Huawei in wake of Trump trade blacklist – source

  • Huawei will immediately lose access to updates to the Android operating system except those available through an open source license
  • Next version of its smartphones outside China will also lose access to popular applications and services
Topic |   Huawei
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:02am, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 3:02am, 20 May, 2019

Google has reportedly suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware and software products except those covered by open source licenses. Photo: EPA-EFE
Lenovo posted fourth-quarter profit that missed analysts' estimates as it struggles to revive the Motorola smartphone brand and the personal computer market continues to slide. Photo: AFP
Tech

Lenovo denies rumour it has stopped supplying Huawei

  • Online posting that Lenovo had suspended supplies to Huawei went viral
  • Some internet users questioned Lenovo’s patriotism
Topic |   Lenovo
Sarah Dai

Sarah Dai  

Published: 4:59pm, 19 May, 2019

Updated: 5:04pm, 19 May, 2019

Lenovo posted fourth-quarter profit that missed analysts' estimates as it struggles to revive the Motorola smartphone brand and the personal computer market continues to slide. Photo: AFP
