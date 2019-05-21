A man uses his phone as he walks past a Huawei shop in Beijing in December. Photo: Reuters
‘Bullying and blackmail’: China could retaliate as US moves to curb Huawei’s business with executive order, blacklist
- Chinese envoy to the EU says Beijing will not ‘sit idly by’ as US ‘undermines Chinese companies’ legitimate rights and interests’
- Ambassador Zhang Ming warns US ‘not to go further down the wrong path, to avoid further disturbances to China-US relations’
An information board on display near the Huawei office building at its research and development centre in Dongguan in southern China's Guangdong province. Photo: AP.
Huawei set to find out if consumers will still buy its phones without Google services under US trade ban
- The Chinese company is scheduled to launch new budget Honor smartphone in London on May 21
- Google said to suspend some business with Huawei after US adds Chinese telecoms company to trade blacklist
