SCMP
A man uses his phone as he walks past a Huawei shop in Beijing in December. Photo: Reuters
China

‘Bullying and blackmail’: China could retaliate as US moves to curb Huawei’s business with executive order, blacklist

  • Chinese envoy to the EU says Beijing will not ‘sit idly by’ as US ‘undermines Chinese companies’ legitimate rights and interests’
  • Ambassador Zhang Ming warns US ‘not to go further down the wrong path, to avoid further disturbances to China-US relations’
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 2:51am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 2:51am, 21 May, 2019

An information board on display near the Huawei office building at its research and development centre in Dongguan in southern China's Guangdong province. Photo: AP.
Big Tech

Huawei set to find out if consumers will still buy its phones without Google services under US trade ban

  • The Chinese company is scheduled to launch new budget Honor smartphone in London on May 21
  • Google said to suspend some business with Huawei after US adds Chinese telecoms company to trade blacklist
Topic |   Huawei
SCMP

Li Tao  

Zen Soo  

Published: 3:16pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 11:31pm, 20 May, 2019

