SZ DJI Technology unveils the Spark gesture-controlled drone in New York in May 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
China

US warns American firms of ‘strong concerns’ over data theft by Chinese-made drones

  • Department of Homeland Security issues alert over ‘risks’ associated with such devices, urges firms to ‘be aware’ of whether data is being stored by vendor
  • Latest warning over threat from Chinese-manufactured equipment comes after US added Huawei to trade blacklist citing security issues
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:31am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 3:42am, 21 May, 2019

SZ DJI Technology unveils the Spark gesture-controlled drone in New York in May 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
A man uses his phone as he walks past a Huawei shop in Beijing in December. Photo: Reuters
China

‘Bullying and blackmail’: China could retaliate as US moves to curb Huawei’s business with executive order, blacklist

  • Chinese envoy to the EU says Beijing will not ‘sit idly by’ as US ‘undermines Chinese companies’ legitimate rights and interests’
  • Ambassador Zhang Ming warns US ‘not to go further down the wrong path, to avoid further disturbances to China-US relations’
Topic |   Huawei
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 2:51am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 2:51am, 21 May, 2019

A man uses his phone as he walks past a Huawei shop in Beijing in December. Photo: Reuters
