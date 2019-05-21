SZ DJI Technology unveils the Spark gesture-controlled drone in New York in May 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
US warns American firms of ‘strong concerns’ over data theft by Chinese-made drones
- Department of Homeland Security issues alert over ‘risks’ associated with such devices, urges firms to ‘be aware’ of whether data is being stored by vendor
- Latest warning over threat from Chinese-manufactured equipment comes after US added Huawei to trade blacklist citing security issues
A man uses his phone as he walks past a Huawei shop in Beijing in December. Photo: Reuters
‘Bullying and blackmail’: China could retaliate as US moves to curb Huawei’s business with executive order, blacklist
- Chinese envoy to the EU says Beijing will not ‘sit idly by’ as US ‘undermines Chinese companies’ legitimate rights and interests’
- Ambassador Zhang Ming warns US ‘not to go further down the wrong path, to avoid further disturbances to China-US relations’
