The Huawei logo reflected in a displayed stock graph in an illustration picture taken on Monday. Photo: Reuters
US stocks fall as Huawei ban fallout hits tech shares
- S&P 500 technology stocks dropped 1.75 per cent, the largest percentage decline among the benchmark index’s 11 major sectors
- Apple shares slumped 3.1 per cent, making them the biggest drag on Wall Street’s major indices
Topic | Huawei
President Xi Jinping paid a visit to the country’s rare earth mining base in Jiangxi province on Monday, according to the official Xinhua news agency, in his first domestic tour after the trade talks between Beijing and Washington ended without a deal. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping sounds Long March rallying call as trade war tensions rise with United States
- Trip to Ganzhou includes stop at major producer of rare earths, minerals essential to some low-carbon technology and left off US tariffs list
Topic | US-China trade war
