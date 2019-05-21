Channels

A man walks next to a Huawei logo in a shopping centre in Beijing on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
China

US Commerce Department scales back restrictions on Huawei, allowing Chinese firm to maintain existing networks and provide phone updates

  • Rollback, which is in effect for 90 days, suggests changes changes to company’s supply chain may have immediate, far-reaching and unexpected consequences
  • US added Huawei to export blacklist last week, making it nearly impossible for firm to buy goods made in America
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 5:29am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 6:21am, 21 May, 2019

The Huawei logo reflected in a displayed stock graph in an illustration picture taken on Monday. Photo: Reuters
China

US stocks fall as Huawei ban fallout hits tech shares

  • S&P 500 technology stocks dropped 1.75 per cent, the largest percentage decline among the benchmark index’s 11 major sectors
  • Apple shares slumped 3.1 per cent, making them the biggest drag on Wall Street’s major indices
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:47am, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 4:51am, 21 May, 2019

