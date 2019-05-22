The Huawei logo at a presentation in Paris in 2014. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump held off punishing Huawei until US-China trade talks stalled
- Plans to target Chinese telecoms giant had been on table for months but were not put in place for fear of disrupting negotiations with Beijing
- Decision to curtail Huawei’s access to US suppliers unfolded quickly once talks broke down, setting off scramble to implement measures
Topic | Huawei
The Huawei logo at a presentation in Paris in 2014. Photo: Reuters
The logo of Huawei at the Viva Tech gathering in Paris on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Huawei prepares for US ban by checking on suppliers and activating contingency plans
- In 2018 Huawei’s total expenditure on components and other supplies reached US$70 billion
- Huawei’s wholly owned chip unit has said it is activating its backup plan to ensure continuous supply of most products
Topic | Huawei
The logo of Huawei at the Viva Tech gathering in Paris on Thursday. Photo: Reuters