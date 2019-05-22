Channels

The Huawei logo at a presentation in Paris in 2014. Photo: Reuters
China

Donald Trump held off punishing Huawei until US-China trade talks stalled

  • Plans to target Chinese telecoms giant had been on table for months but were not put in place for fear of disrupting negotiations with Beijing
  • Decision to curtail Huawei’s access to US suppliers unfolded quickly once talks broke down, setting off scramble to implement measures
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Published: 1:51am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 1:51am, 22 May, 2019


The logo of Huawei at the Viva Tech gathering in Paris on Thursday. Photo: Reuters
Gear

Huawei prepares for US ban by checking on suppliers and activating contingency plans

  • In 2018 Huawei’s total expenditure on components and other supplies reached US$70 billion
  • Huawei’s wholly owned chip unit has said it is activating its backup plan to ensure continuous supply of most products
SCMP

Li Tao  

Celia Chen  

Published: 10:00pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 11:29pm, 21 May, 2019


