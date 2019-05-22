Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Protesters hold signs calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig during an extradition hearing for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in March. Photo: Reuters
China

Canada sends delegation to China to press for release of citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor

  • Beijing is ‘making stronger moves to get its own way’, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says as he vows to keep up pressure on China
  • Visit is being conducted by Canada-China Legislative Association, a group created for Canadian and Chinese lawmakers to exchange views
Topic |   Huawei
Agencies

Agencies  

Published: 2:23am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 2:23am, 22 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters hold signs calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig during an extradition hearing for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in March. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a news conference in Ottawa in March. Photo: Bloomberg
China

Justin Trudeau vows to stand up to Beijing over ‘unacceptable’ arrest of two Canadians accused of spying in China

  • Chinese government ‘not following same kind of rules’ most democracies follow, Canadian prime minister says
  • Detention of former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor thought to be in retaliation for arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
Topic |   Justin Trudeau
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:55am, 17 May, 2019

Updated: 2:09am, 17 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a news conference in Ottawa in March. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.