Protesters hold signs calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig during an extradition hearing for Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in March. Photo: Reuters
Canada sends delegation to China to press for release of citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor
- Beijing is ‘making stronger moves to get its own way’, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says as he vows to keep up pressure on China
- Visit is being conducted by Canada-China Legislative Association, a group created for Canadian and Chinese lawmakers to exchange views
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a news conference in Ottawa in March. Photo: Bloomberg
Justin Trudeau vows to stand up to Beijing over ‘unacceptable’ arrest of two Canadians accused of spying in China
- Chinese government ‘not following same kind of rules’ most democracies follow, Canadian prime minister says
- Detention of former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor thought to be in retaliation for arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
