House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks during a weekly news conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump ally Kevin McCarthy blocked bipartisan bid to limit China’s role in US transit, shielding Chinese manufacturer BYD Motors
- Intervention is striking at a time when Washington is seeking to curb Beijing’s access to US markets
- BYD Motors has a plant in McCarthy’s district, and company president Stella Li is a contributor to his campaign
Chinese President Xi Jinping lays a floral basket at a monument marking the departure point of the Long March in Yudu county, Ganzhou, in Jiangxi province. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping calls for ‘new Long March’ in dramatic sign that China is preparing for protracted trade war
- Xi Jinping told cheering crowds in Jiangxi: ‘We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again’
- His comments come amid an increasingly sour mood in official Chinese media, which have become more forceful in anti-US rhetoric since trade war talks collapsed
