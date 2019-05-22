Channels

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks during a weekly news conference on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Photo: AFP
China

Donald Trump ally Kevin McCarthy blocked bipartisan bid to limit China’s role in US transit, shielding Chinese manufacturer BYD Motors

  • Intervention is striking at a time when Washington is seeking to curb Beijing’s access to US markets
  • BYD Motors has a plant in McCarthy’s district, and company president Stella Li is a contributor to his campaign
Topic |   BYD
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Published: 3:34am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 3:34am, 22 May, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping lays a floral basket at a monument marking the departure point of the Long March in Yudu county, Ganzhou, in Jiangxi province. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Xi Jinping calls for ‘new Long March’ in dramatic sign that China is preparing for protracted trade war

  • Xi Jinping told cheering crowds in Jiangxi: ‘We are now embarking on a new Long March, and we must start all over again’
  • His comments come amid an increasingly sour mood in official Chinese media, which have become more forceful in anti-US rhetoric since trade war talks collapsed
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Published: 8:24pm, 21 May, 2019

Updated: 1:14am, 22 May, 2019

