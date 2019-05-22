Channels

A Japanese flag flutters outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in October. Photo: Reuters
China

Chinese court jails Japanese man Eiji Suzuki for six years over spying conviction

  • The head of a Japan-China youth exchange association was detained in June 2016 while visiting Beijing to make arrangements for a symposium
  • Since 2015, at least nine Japanese have been indicted in China for alleged involvement in spying activities
Topic |   Japan
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Published: 4:31am, 22 May, 2019

Updated: 4:31am, 22 May, 2019

A Japanese flag flutters outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in October. Photo: Reuters
At least nine Japanese people have been charged with spying by China since 2015. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Chinese court hands Japanese man 15-year jail sentence for spying

  • Hot spring development firm boss sentenced for stealing state secrets two years after he was detained in Hainan province
  • Last week another Japanese man held at the same time was given a 5½-year sentence by a court in Shandong
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Published: 9:49pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 4:11am, 21 May, 2019

At least nine Japanese people have been charged with spying by China since 2015. Photo: AP
