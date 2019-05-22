A Japanese flag flutters outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in October. Photo: Reuters
Chinese court jails Japanese man Eiji Suzuki for six years over spying conviction
- The head of a Japan-China youth exchange association was detained in June 2016 while visiting Beijing to make arrangements for a symposium
- Since 2015, at least nine Japanese have been indicted in China for alleged involvement in spying activities
Topic | Japan
At least nine Japanese people have been charged with spying by China since 2015. Photo: AP
Topic | China-Japan relations
